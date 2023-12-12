The Golden Globe Nominations Are In!

Cedric the Entertainer and Wilmer Valderrama announced the nominees on Monday morning…

In addition to nominations for films, shows and actors, segmented between comedy/musical and drama, the 2024 show will have two new categories: cinematic and box office achievement and best stand-up comedian on television.

Barbie and Oppenheimer lead the nominations at the Golden Globe Awards, with nine and eight nominations respectively.

Barbie’s nine nominations include Margot Robbie as Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy, Ryan Gosling for Best Supporting Actor, and Greta Gerwig for Best Director.

Oppenheimer is nominated for cinematic and box office achievement – a new category introduced for the 2024 ceremony which aims to give more recognition to films popular with the public. Christopher Nolan is nominated for best director, while Emily Blunt has also been nominated for her supporting role in the film.

Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things are also among the contenders, with seven nominations each.

Emma Stone, Leonardo DiCaprio, Cillian Murphy and Da’Vine Joy Randolph are among the acting nominees.

Succession leads the TV nominations with nine in total, including for best TV drama series.

Only Murders in the Building, The Diplomat, The Morning Show and The Crown are among other TV shows to be recognized.

South Korean film Past Lives is the most nominated non-English language film with a total of five nominations.

Taylor Swift has also received her fifth nomination, this time in the new box office category, for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. Her previous nominations were all for best original song.

The newly added category for 2024 is the best performance in stand-up comedy. Ricky Gervais, Trevor Noah and Amy Schumer are among the nominees.

The ceremony will take place in Los Angeles on 7 January.