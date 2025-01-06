The Golden Globes Were Gloriously Golden This Year!

It was a night of firsts, big wins, and plenty of sparkle at the 82nd Golden Globes, dubbed by host Nikki Glaser as “Ozempic’s biggest night.”

Glaser kept the tone light and fun, promising the crowd, “I’m not here to roast you,” as she kicked off an evening that celebrated some incredible performances and achievements.

Big Firsts and Long-Awaited Wins

The highlight of the night? Demi Moore finally snagging her first Golden Globe! She took home the award for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical for her performance in The Substance. Fun fact: Moore was last nominated for her iconic role in Ghost but went home empty-handed back then. Redemption feels so good!

Another huge moment came when Sebastian Stan won Best Supporting Actor in a Musical or Comedy for his role in A Different Man. The film centred on physical transformation and showcased Stan’s impressive range and dedication to his craft.

Star-Studded Wins

Zoe Saldana became the night’s first winner, grabbing Best Supporting Actress for her role in Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Perez. Meanwhile, the highly anticipated Wicked, directed by Jon M. Chu, earned the award for Cinematic and Box-Office Achievement after nearly $700 million in ticket sales. (Who else can’t wait for Part Two?)

Kieran Culkin continued his awards streak, winning for his performance in Jesse Eisenberg’s A Real Pain. It’s his second Globe win in less than a year, following his success with HBO’s Succession. Is there anything this guy can’t do?

Comedy Shines Bright

Stand-up queen Ali Wong had her moment, winning Best Standup Comedy Performance. Interestingly, Wong had previously turned down an offer to host the Globes. Maybe this win will sweeten the deal for next time.

Jean Smart secured her second Golden Globe for Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in Hacks. If you haven’t seen her in action, what are you even doing with your life?

More Memorable Moments

Jeremy Allen White’s win for The Bear was another highlight, though the actor wasn’t in attendance. Fans were thrilled to see Jodie Foster snag a Globe for her work in True Detective, while Colin Farrell took home an award for his jaw-dropping physical transformation in The Penguin.

And let’s not forget Conclave, which won Best Screenplay and added another layer of prestige to the evening’s festivities.

The 82nd Golden Globes proved to be a night of surprises, recognition, and moments that reminded us why we love movies and TV so much. What were your favourite wins of the night? Let us know in the comments below! This was ours!