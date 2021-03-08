The Grammy Awards! Everything You Need To Know About Music’s Biggest Night!
Who will take home the awards?
The Grammy will happen on Sunday, March 14th, and while things will look a lot different this year, they will still feature a host, Trevor Noah, and lots of performances!
Scheduled performers include Bad Bunny, Black Pumas, Cardi B, BTS, Brand Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Mickey Guyton, HAIM, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Lil Baby, Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Megan Thee Stallion, Maren Morris, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch, Harry Styles, and Taylor Swift.
And of course, the awards! Who will take home the biggest honours of the night for Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Best New Artist? Here who’s up for some of the awards!
Record Of The Year
Beyoncé – Black Parade
Black Pumas – Colors
DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch – Rockstar
Doja Cat – Say So
Billie Eilish – Everything I Wanted
Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now
Post Malone – Circles
Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé – Savage
Album Of The Year
Jhené Aiko – Chilombo
Black Pumas – Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition)
Coldplay – Everyday Life
Jacob Collier – Djesse Vol. 3
HAIM – Women in Music Pt. III
Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia
Post Malone – Hollywood’s Bleeding
Taylor Swift – Folklore
Song Of The Year
Beyoncé – Black Parade
Roddy Ricch – The Box
Taylor Swift – Cardigan
Post Malone – Circles
Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now
Billie Eilish – Everything I Wanted
H.E.R. – I Can’t Breathe
JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels – If The World Was Ending
Best New Artist
Ingrid Andress
Phoebe Bridgers
Chika
Noah Cyrus
D Smoke
Doja Cat
Kaytranada
Megan Thee Stallion