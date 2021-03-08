The Grammy Awards! Everything You Need To Know About Music’s Biggest Night!

The Grammy will happen on Sunday, March 14th, and while things will look a lot different this year, they will still feature a host, Trevor Noah, and lots of performances!

Scheduled performers include Bad Bunny, Black Pumas, Cardi B, BTS, Brand Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Mickey Guyton, HAIM, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Lil Baby, Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Megan Thee Stallion, Maren Morris, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch, Harry Styles, and Taylor Swift.

And of course, the awards! Who will take home the biggest honours of the night for Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Best New Artist? Here who’s up for some of the awards!

Record Of The Year

Beyoncé – Black Parade

Black Pumas – Colors

DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch – Rockstar

Doja Cat – Say So

Billie Eilish – Everything I Wanted

Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now

Post Malone – Circles

Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé – Savage

Album Of The Year

Jhené Aiko – Chilombo

Black Pumas – Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition)

Coldplay – Everyday Life

Jacob Collier – Djesse Vol. 3

HAIM – Women in Music Pt. III

Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia

Post Malone – Hollywood’s Bleeding

Taylor Swift – Folklore

Song Of The Year

Beyoncé – Black Parade

Roddy Ricch – The Box

Taylor Swift – Cardigan

Post Malone – Circles

Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now

Billie Eilish – Everything I Wanted

H.E.R. – I Can’t Breathe

JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels – If The World Was Ending

Best New Artist

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion

