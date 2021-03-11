The Grammy’s May Have Snubbed Him, But The Junos Sure Didn’t Leave Out The Weeknd!

The Weeknd is up for 6 Junos! He’s been nominated for Artist of the Year, Album of the Year (After Hours), Single of the Year (“Blinding Lights”), Contemporary R&B Recording of the Year, and Songwriter of the Year. He’s already won ten awards and is up for Fan’s Choice also.

Bieber scored five nominations, including Single of the Year for “Intentions” ft. Quavo, Album of the Year (Changes), and Artist of the Year.

Group of the Year nominees include the duos Loud Luxury and The Reklaws along with Arkells, Half Moon Run, and The Glorious Sons.

Competing for Breakthrough Artist of the Year are Curtis Waters, JP Saxe, Powfu, Ryland James, and Tate McRae.

A virtual JUNO Awards show will be broadcast on May 16.