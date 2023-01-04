The Great Job Divorce: Why We’re all breaking up with our jobs in January!

As months of the year go, January is arguably the worst!

The fun and festivities are over and the massive Visa bill is coming and we know that we still have a lot of winter season to go!

And to add salt to the wound, it’s also famed for being the month when couples break up – with so-called ‘Divorce Day’ landing on the first working day in January.

It’s thought that spending so much time together over the festive period is the last straw for many relationships – and people tend to wait until January to avoid a messy breakup over the holidays.

But now, careers experts are saying that the process of splitting up isn’t just confined to our romantic lives.

Many dissatisfied employees use the new year to kick-start their hunt for a new position. In January, job search activity online soared on average by 55%.

Now January is being dubbed ‘Great Job Divorce’ – and it could be the perfect time to bag your dream job.

But before you divorce your job, experts say you should consider many things!

Reflection!

look at your current job, and ask why you want to move on…Commons signs that you might be ready for something new include feeling demotivated or unchallenged by your position. The biggest red flag is constantly dreading returning to work on a Monday morning.

Research!

Job vacancies may be historically high, but finding a job you love still takes time and effort. Become clear on what you want, why you want it and what qualifies you.

How to successfully leave a job