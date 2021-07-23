THE HOUSE THAT INSPIRED “CLUE” IS ON THE MARKET FOR $1.4 MILLION

The British house where the board game “Clue” was developed is on the market, and you might be able to snag it for “only” $1.4 million.

There’s a listing online, and the house DOES look neat, but the floor plan isn’t anything like “Clue”. The kitchen doesn’t have that black-and-white checkered floor, and there isn’t a billiard room, a ballroom, or a library.

In fact, it isn’t even a gigantic mansion. It’s 3,000 square feet, with four bedrooms, and two luxury bathrooms. There is a garden, a terrace, and a secret passageway that leads to a bar, which is cool.

The property was once a group of seven cottages, and it served as a hotel for celebrities and other rich people. That’s what it was when the game was created. But the buildings have since been turned into separate private residences.

In the listing, the current owners do say the house is great for entertaining and hosting “Clue” parties.