The Internet Is Blasting Leonardo DiCaprio Over Rumoured Romance With 19-Year-Old

This girl would be younger than The Titanic Movie…Plus If she doesn’t know ‘Who Framed Roger Rabbit’ she’s too young for you…

It’s no secret that Leo has a thing for younger women, but how young is too young?

Eden Polani is a 19-year-old model who the internet says is too young for Leo as he is closer to age 50 than 40.

A source close to Leo tells us despite a photo showing Eden and Leo sitting next to each other, they’re not dating and not a couple whatsoever.

Leo ended his relationship with 25-year-old Camila Morrone last year after 4years together. Since then, he’s been linked to multiple women … including Gigi Hadid and 23-year-old actress Victoria Lamas.