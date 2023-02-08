The Internet Is Blasting Leonardo DiCaprio Over Rumoured Romance With 19-Year-Old
Perhaps it's time that Leo tries to date someone in their 30s...
This girl would be younger than The Titanic Movie…Plus If she doesn’t know ‘Who Framed Roger Rabbit’ she’s too young for you…
It’s no secret that Leo has a thing for younger women, but how young is too young?
Eden Polani is a 19-year-old model who the internet says is too young for Leo as he is closer to age 50 than 40.
A source close to Leo tells us despite a photo showing Eden and Leo sitting next to each other, they’re not dating and not a couple whatsoever.
Leo ended his relationship with 25-year-old Camila Morrone last year after 4years together. Since then, he’s been linked to multiple women … including Gigi Hadid and 23-year-old actress Victoria Lamas.