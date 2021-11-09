Josh Ramsay, Marianas Trench Lead Singer, Releasing a Solo Album
The Josh Ramsay Show is coming soon!
Over the last few month, Josh Ramsay has been teasing new music. (check out the Instagram post below from May)
Even though he never mentioned Marianas Trench, many fans thought he was referring to a new album from the band which includes Matt, Ian and Mike. However, the new album is a solo project. Josh responded to a fan’s query saying “This is what I did during the full quarantine lockdown when no one saw anyone else. I spent a year writing, playing all the instruments, and recording, by myself”.
Thanks! Not sure where the confusion came from, i never mentioned MT at all. MT continues to be alive and well, but this is what I did during the full quarantine lockdown when no one saw anyone else. I spent a year writing, playing all the instruments, and recording, by myself. https://t.co/9iE86J5X6Q
— Hsoj Yasmar (@JoshRamsay) November 9, 2021
Josh explains, “My goal was to try and do as many genres as possible, so it feels kind of like a variety show. I see it as my ‘calling card’ – not just as a songwriter, but as a producer and arranger.” The album is titled The Josh Ramsay Show. It is an exploration of musical styles featuring collaborations with a wide range of Canadian singers from across the musical spectrum that rings in at 18 tracks in all. Called “a love letter to music as a whole”, it will feature guests Chad Kroeger, Dallas Smith, Fefe Dobson, Ria Mae, Serena Ryder, Tyler Shaw , Fionn, Sara Ramsay, and DJ Sharkpocalypse.
The Josh Ramsay Show is coming “soon”.