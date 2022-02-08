The Key To A Happy Marriage According To A New Survey

A new study reveals the top elements which are key to a happy marriage. The survey found that it pays to affectionate with the most content couples say they have sex five times a week and say “I Love You” up to 20 times every two weeks.

They also kiss two or three times a day and cuddle 11 times every week. Couples also place importance on listening to each other grumble about work, showing the other how proud you are of them and being respectful in front of others.

36 percent are also content with the smaller acts of kindness such as dinner out now and then. And almost four in 10 of those polled, via OnePoll, consider everyday gestures such as taking the trash out as romantic.

TOP 10 KEY COMPONENTS OF A HAPPY MARRIAGE

1. Spending quality time together

2. Looking after them when they’re sick

3. Feeling you can be completely yourself

4. Letting them pursue their hobbies and interests

5. Seeing each other at your worst and best

6. Having regular cuddles

7. Being respectful to them in front of others

8. Making regular plans together

9. Being proud of their achievements

10. Being silly with each other