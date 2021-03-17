The Lady Gaga Dog Walker Attack Was Featured On America’s Most Wanted

A new series of America’s Most Wanted premiering on Monday showed surveillance footage of the dog napping crime and shooting of Ryan Fischer (gaga’s dog walker).

Police continue to hunt for the shooter. During the attack, two of Gaga’s three French Bulldogs were stolen. Two days later, the dogs were found and returned by an unidentified woman who had nothing to do with the attack.

On Monday night, viewers were shown footage of the crime in progress and given information on what to look out for when out and about in the area.

The episode of America’s Most Wanted also featured a series of dognapping incidents across the USA.