The Lady Gaga Dog Walker Attack Was Featured On America’s Most Wanted
They still haven't found the shooter!
A new series of America’s Most Wanted premiering on Monday showed surveillance footage of the dog napping crime and shooting of Ryan Fischer (gaga’s dog walker).
Police continue to hunt for the shooter. During the attack, two of Gaga’s three French Bulldogs were stolen. Two days later, the dogs were found and returned by an unidentified woman who had nothing to do with the attack.
On Monday night, viewers were shown footage of the crime in progress and given information on what to look out for when out and about in the area.
The episode of America’s Most Wanted also featured a series of dognapping incidents across the USA.
There’s no need to worry if you missed the return of #AmericasMostWanted.
Catch the premiere episode anytime on FOX NOW: https://t.co/qsbIf8Q3SB pic.twitter.com/vYxY2IVUQR
— America’s Most Wanted (@MostWantedonFOX) March 16, 2021