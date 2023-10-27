The Last New Beatles Song To Be Released Next Week!

It’s been 60 years since our parents went crazy for Beatlemania… And a lot has happened in 60 years including two of the four members no longer alive. But thanks to artificial intelligence, the last “new” Beatles song will be released next week.

The track, called “Now And Then,” will be available Thursday, Nov. 2, as part of a single paired with “Love Me Do,” the very first Beatles single that came out in 1962 in England, it was announced Thursday.

“Now And Then” comes from the same batch of unreleased demos written by the late John Lennon.

In the 90s the remaining band members Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney and George Harrison went into the studio to construct some songs including “Free As a Bird” and “Real Love.”

However, due to technological limitations, some songs were left unsung….

But with the help of AI, director Peter Jackson was able to separate Lennon’s original vocals from a piano used in the late 1970s. The much clearer vocals allowed McCartney and Starr to complete the track last year.

The new single contains a guitar that Harrison had recorded nearly three decades ago, a new drum part by Starr, with McCartney’s bass, piano and a slide guitar solo he added as a tribute to Harrison, who died in 2001. McCartney and Starr sang backup.

