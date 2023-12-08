Listen Live

107.5 Kool FM

The Last Of Us Will Begin Filming Season 2 Early Next Year!

Finally!

By Dirt/Divas

The Premiere of season 2 will be sometime in 2025!

When The Last of Us made its debut on HBO Max, it brought in a massive audience, drawing in nearly 5 million viewers the day it premiered.

The post-apocalyptic drama was adapted from the video game of the same name, created by Naughty Dog and Sony.

‘The Last of Us’ and ‘Euphoria’  Seasons Pushed Back

Fans have been eagerly awaiting a new season of the series and HBO Max has finally given an update. In its The One to Watch trailer, the streamer shared that a second season would be premiering in 2025.

Production on The Last of Us will begin on February 12, show-runner Craig Mazin revealed to Variety. The second season is expected to follow the same storyline as The Last of Us Part II video game.

Related posts

Chevy Chase Falls off Stage At ‘Christmas Vacation’ Screening

Selena Gomez Named TikTok’s Most Popular Artist Of 2023

The Worst Christmas Songs!