The Last Of Us Will Begin Filming Season 2 Early Next Year!

The Premiere of season 2 will be sometime in 2025!

When The Last of Us made its debut on HBO Max, it brought in a massive audience, drawing in nearly 5 million viewers the day it premiered.

The post-apocalyptic drama was adapted from the video game of the same name, created by Naughty Dog and Sony.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting a new season of the series and HBO Max has finally given an update. In its The One to Watch trailer, the streamer shared that a second season would be premiering in 2025.

New originals, returning series, and more are coming soon to Max, The One to Watch. pic.twitter.com/Rnfp7gpvAe — Max (@StreamOnMax) December 6, 2023

Production on The Last of Us will begin on February 12, show-runner Craig Mazin revealed to Variety. The second season is expected to follow the same storyline as The Last of Us Part II video game.