THE LATEST COVID SHORTAGE IS GARDEN GNOMES?

Garden Gnomes are in short supply with raw materials hard to come by and the recent blockage of the Suez Canal contributing to the International shortage.

The shortage is so bad right now, that many around the globe report not seeing a gnome for sale in about six months.

With garden centres being so busy, gnome sales were up 97% in 2020 compared to 2019.

The garden centres are reportedly looking far and wide for anyone who can provide gnomes, contacting suppliers across Europe and as far away as China.

And it’s not just gnomes that are hard to find. Ikea and the other Leisure Outdoor Furniture stores recently said they were among those having problems with garden furniture supply due to a combination of high demand and shipping problems.

If you really want a gnome, you can paint your own at Creative Cafe right here in Barrie (provided they aren’t sold out too).