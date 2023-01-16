The Least Cool Hand Gestures!

A new poll asked Gen Zs for their take on some of the most common hand gestures. The result – a list of ten hand gestures that they believe are deeply uncool and should be consigned to the history books.

The worst hand gesture you can make, according to the survey, is to play the air guitar.

And Gen Zs also find the double thumbs-up gesture cringe-worthy. So if you find yourself tempted to flash a double thumbs up to the kids, put your hands in your pockets instead.

Also on the list was indicating you’d like the bill in a restaurant by pretending to write a cheque in the air with your hands.

A gesture that leaves Gen Zs scratching their heads – probably because none of them know what a cheque is. Because everything is tapped now…

While the younger generation thinks that if you stick your little finger out when sipping a cup of tea, you’re not refined, you’re a loser.

Top Ten Hand Gestures That Mean You’re Not Cool, According To Gen Z



1. Air guitar gesture 38%

2. Double thumbs up 30%

3. Pretending to write in the air to indicate you want the bill 29%

4. Pinky up while drinking tea 28%

5. Double A-ok sign (both hands make the sign) 21%

6. Saluting 21%

7. Punching a fist into your palm (to show you mean business) 20%

8. Fist pump 19%

9. Raised finger (to get people to stop talking) 19%

10. Thumbs up 19%