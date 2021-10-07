The List of Canada’s Walk Of Fame inductees 2021 Includes Jully Black, and Keanu Reeves

This event celebrates Canadian excellence in all its forms and will honour ten new inductees in December.

This year’s class of outstanding Canadians are recognized not only for their distinctive accomplishments and successes but for their philanthropy, advocacy, and contributions toward the greater good, reports yahoo.com

This year also marks its’ 200th induction since the Award was established in 1998.

The big awards gala will take place at Toronto’s Beanfield Centre ( on the Ex Grounds) on December 4th and a special broadcast will air on CTV.

This year’s inductees include Jully Black, Keanu Reeves, Bret “The Hit Man” Hart, Bruce Cockburn and Serena Ryder!

The full list and bio’s can be found here!