The Little Things That Cause Us To Gain Weight

What SNEAKY things are causing you to gain weight?

Here are five sneaky things that contribute to weight gain, according to EatThis.com . . .

1. Focusing too much on “calories in, calories out.” The types of foods matter too, not just how many calories you eat. A diet that’s heavy in processed food will cause your blood sugar to spike and make you feel hungry all the time.

2. Only snacking on unhealthy stuff. There are healthy snacks too, like nuts. They’ve got a lot more nutrition going on than what you get from a donut, or a bag of chips.

3. Eating vegetables, but the wrong kind. Try not to lean on starchy vegetables as much, like potatoes and peas. Non-starchy things like broccoli, brussels sprouts, carrots, and mushrooms do a better job of making you feel full longer.

4. Too much sitting around. The American Heart Association says we need at least two hours and 30 minutes of moderate exercise a week. For example, a 30-minute brisk walk, five times a week.