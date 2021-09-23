The Lost Boys Remake Is Happening

Warner Bros. will reboot the classic vampire movie The Lost Boys with the stars of A Quiet Place and It, Noah Jupe and Jaeden Martell, in the lead roles.

This new version of The Lost Boys is described as a brand new, reimagined take on the original movie. It unites two young stars from modern horror franchises, starring Noah Jupe of the A Quiet Place movies and Jaeden Martell of the It movies.

It’s not specified exactly which roles Noah Jupe and Jaeden Martell are playing.

The original movie was made in 1987 and starred, Cory Haim, Kiefer Sutherland, Corey Feldman, and Jason Patric.