The Luckiest Place In Canada Revealed

Online gambling site Lucky Days analyzed seven varying factors to rank the luckiest place to live in Canada. Each province and territory was rated based on average life expectancy, hourly wage, population growth in the last five years, 2023 Consumer Price Index (CPI), unemployment rate, the rate of crime incidents per 100,000 people, and annual investment in residential construction per 100,000 residents. The regions were then each given a luckiness score out of 70 and ranked.

The Yukon is the luckiest region in Canada, with the lowest unemployment rate in the entire country and the highest annual investment in residential construction per 100,000 residents.

Ontario was named the luckiest province to live in, ranking high for average life expectancy and hourly wage.

Despite boasting the second-highest average hourly wage and lowest Consumer Price Index (CPI), Nunavut was recognized as the unluckiest place to live in Canada.

Despite not ranking top in any of the seven metrics, Ontario ranked high with a life expectancy of 82.41 from birth, only second to British Columbia. The province also took fifth spot for average hourly wage ($26.25) and had the sixth-highest population growth within the last five years with 9.64%.

Ontario also happens to be one of the safest places to live in Canada, averaging just 4,425 incidents of crime per 100,000 residents, lower than every other region except Quebec.

Table: The luckiest places to live in Canada