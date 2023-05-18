The Majority of Pet Owners Say That Their Pet Is Their Soulmate

A poll of 2,000 US pet owners revealed that 53% believe their pet knows them better than anyone else in their life, including their best friends, family members or even their significant others.

Nearly half (45%) tell all their deepest secrets to their pets and 72% swear their pet can tell exactly what they’re feeling at any point in time.

According to respondents, pets can pick up when you feel upset, when someone is outside the home, when you feel happy, when you feel angry and when you feel tired.

The study found that 32% of pet parents believe they’re so in sync with their pets, that their zodiac signs are even compatible with each other.