THE TOP THINGS PETS LIKE TO WATCH ON TV

Super Bowl Sunday is less than two weeks out, and it’s a big day for football fans, including your dog.

Someone polled 2,000 pet owners, and 83% claimed their dog or cat has a favourite sport they like to watch. Football was number one with 40% of the vote.

The top five sports pets like to watch are football, soccer, basketball, baseball, and golf. Bowling ranked last, followed by NASCAR.

68% of people in the poll described themselves as “sports fans.” But 80% think their pet might be an even bigger sports fan than them. 26% also think their pet is a “lucky charm” when it comes to helping their team win.

Sports aren’t the only thing cats and dogs like to watch though. 69% said their pets like watching TV with them in general.

The other top things pets like to watch are cartoons, nature shows, movies, and stand-up comedy.

TOP SPORTS PETS LIKE TO WATCH

Football – 40%

Soccer – 19%

Basketball – 14%

Baseball – 13%

Golf – 4%

Hockey – 3%

Tennis – 3%

Motor racing – 2%

Bowling – 1%