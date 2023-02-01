THE TOP THINGS PETS LIKE TO WATCH ON TV
Sports and cartoons top the list!
Super Bowl Sunday is less than two weeks out, and it’s a big day for football fans, including your dog.
Someone polled 2,000 pet owners, and 83% claimed their dog or cat has a favourite sport they like to watch. Football was number one with 40% of the vote.
The top five sports pets like to watch are football, soccer, basketball, baseball, and golf. Bowling ranked last, followed by NASCAR.
68% of people in the poll described themselves as “sports fans.” But 80% think their pet might be an even bigger sports fan than them. 26% also think their pet is a “lucky charm” when it comes to helping their team win.
Sports aren’t the only thing cats and dogs like to watch though. 69% said their pets like watching TV with them in general.
The other top things pets like to watch are cartoons, nature shows, movies, and stand-up comedy.
TOP SPORTS PETS LIKE TO WATCH
Football – 40%
Soccer – 19%
Basketball – 14%
Baseball – 13%
Golf – 4%
Hockey – 3%
Tennis – 3%
Motor racing – 2%
Bowling – 1%