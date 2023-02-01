Listen Live

THE TOP THINGS PETS LIKE TO WATCH ON TV

Sports and cartoons top the list!

By Kool Pets

Super Bowl Sunday is less than two weeks out, and it’s a big day for football fans, including your dog.

Someone polled 2,000 pet owners, and 83% claimed their dog or cat has a favourite sport they like to watch.  Football was number one with 40% of the vote.

The top five sports pets like to watch are football, soccer, basketball, baseball, and golf.  Bowling ranked last, followed by NASCAR.

68% of people in the poll described themselves as “sports fans.”  But 80% think their pet might be an even bigger sports fan than them.  26% also think their pet is a “lucky charm” when it comes to helping their team win.

Sports aren’t the only thing cats and dogs like to watch though.  69% said their pets like watching TV with them in general.

The other top things pets like to watch are cartoons, nature shows, movies, and stand-up comedy.

TOP SPORTS PETS LIKE TO WATCH

Football – 40%

Soccer – 19%

Basketball – 14%

Baseball – 13%

Golf – 4%

Hockey – 3%

Tennis – 3%

Motor racing – 2%

Bowling – 1%

