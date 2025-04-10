The Masters Is On — and Augusta National Is Full of Secrets ⛳

The Masters Golf Tournament is happening this weekend, and while golf fans everywhere are tuned in for the big names, green jackets, and azaleas in bloom, there’s a lot more going on behind the scenes than you might think.

Whether you're a die-hard fan or just here for the vibes, these lesser-known facts about Augusta National will have you saying, “Wait…what?!”

⛳ The Bunkers Aren’t Actually Sand

That brilliant white stuff in the bunkers? It's not your average beach-day material — it's mined quartz from North Carolina. So, technically, you're hitting out of crystal, not sand. Fancy.

🌞 Members Can’t Play All Year

Augusta National is closed for nearly half the year. That’s right — members are only allowed to play from October to April. The rest of the time? The course is closed for maintenance to make sure it’s flawless for Masters week.

🟢 Don’t Mess with the Green Jacket

It’s not just a jacket — it’s a trademarked legend. Augusta National owns the rights to the term “Green Jacket,” and they're very protective of it. They've even shut down tournaments in other countries for giving out lookalike awards.

🧍‍♂️ No Personal Caddies Until 1983

Until the early ’80s, every player at The Masters had to use club-assigned caddies — even legends like Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer. It wasn’t until 1983 that players were allowed to bring their own.

💧 That Water Is Too Pretty to Be Natural

Ever thought the water at Augusta looks suspiciously perfect? You’re not wrong. It’s dyed with food colouring to give it that glossy, deep green-blue look. Kind of like a pond on Instagram with a filter.

Whether you're watching for the birdies, the drama, or just the vibe of spring golf season kicking off, The Masters always brings its A-game. Green Jacket, but make it ✨mysterious✨.