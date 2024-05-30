The Millennial Side Part is Trendy Again

It wasn’t that long ago that Gen Z declared the side part makes you old.

Now, it’s making a comeback.

Side parts had joined the likes of skinny jeans, no-show socks and other defining factors that declare someone a millennial — but the hairstyle seems to be resurrected, with many celebrities sporting the ‘do.

When I do it, people say I look weird but when Selena Gomez does it- it looks amazing… LOL

It works on all face shapes and naturally delivers more volume at the root since it’s often going against the natural middle part.”

Gen Z seems to have an affinity for bringing back millennial style trends, such as unbuttoned pants, exposed bras, no bras, jorts, dresses over jeans and underwear as outerwear — and one person on TikTok claimed that “2024 is like 2014” which means side parts can come back.