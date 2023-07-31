The Moon Will Do Something Amazing This August That It Won’t Do Again Until 2037

Those with an eye on the sky will be rewarded not once, but twice in August with a pair of super moons.

According to Almanac.com, the Full Sturgeon Moon will reach its peak illumination at 2:32 p.m. Eastern Time on Aug. 1.

Stargazers will be able to find the Sturgeon Moon by looking southeast just after sunset.

WHAT IS A SUPERMOON?

The Sturgeon Moon falls under the super moon category meaning the full moon happens at the exact time the moon is closest to us in orbit.

“A supermoon exceeds the disk size of an average moon by up to 8% and the brightness of an average-sized full moon by some 16%,” according to information from Almanac.com. “You may not perceive the difference in size, but a super moon will appear brighter in the sky.”

The second supermoon of the month will arrive on Aug. 30 when a Blue Moon takes over the sky.

Almanac.com reports the Blue Moon will be its brightest at 9:36 p.m.

HOW RARE ARE TWO SUPERMOONS IN THE SAME MONTH?

According to a story from the Associated Press, the last time two supermoons occurred in the same month was in 2018. The report states some astronomers are saying we won’t see this happen again clearly until 2037.

We’re currently in the middle of a run of four super moons in a row this year with the first happening in July and the last arriving in September.