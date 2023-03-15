The Most Annoying Advice Given To New Parents In the First Six Months

The top most annoying pieces of advice given to new parents include ‘sleep when the baby sleeps’, ‘stop holding the baby so much’ and ‘I did THIS, and my kids turned out fine’.

WORST: “‘Sleep when the baby sleeps.’ Am I supposed to shower when the baby showers and cook when the baby cooks?”

‘You must have a second baby soon’ and ‘you’re not holding them correctly’ also featured in the list of irritating guidance given to mums and dads in the first six months.

A study of 1,000 parents with children aged 0-7 found the average new mom or dad will receive more than 200 pieces of ‘useful’ advice by the time their baby reaches its half-year milestone.

Almost half of moms-to-be received their first piece of advice as soon as they told people they were expecting…

The 20 most annoying pieces of advice given to new parents in the first six months