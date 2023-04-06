THE MOST ANNOYING MESS IN THE HOUSE IS, THOSE DAMN RANDOM PILES

We’re a couple of weeks into spring, so how’s that spring cleaning going?

In a new survey, 47% of people said they think there’s too much clutter in their homes.

40% blame their partner, 22% put it on their kids, and 18% of people are willing to admit that THEY are to blame.

They also asked about the most annoying types of household messes, and regardless of whose fault it is, the most irritating is those piles of random items that are sitting around everywhere.

The second most annoying is dirty plates, followed by wet towels lying around, used tissues that are not thrown away, breakfast bowls left on the table, and drinking glasses in the living room from the night before.

If it’s not too triggering, others include clothes on the bathroom floor, socks left everywhere, cups left in random spots that get mouldy, and empty snack bags left out.