The Most Annoying NFL Football Fans…

New research from Gambling.com into social media posts over the past year has revealed which NFL fans are thought of as the most annoying in the league!

The results revealed that Dallas Cowboys fans are the most annoying fans in the league, with there being over 15,000 social media posts made over that past year describing them as the most irritating fans in football!

Philadelphia Eagles fans and Buffalo Bills fans claim second and third place when it comes to grinding the gears of other NFL Fans, with each fanbase receiving 13,700 and 12,300 posts over the past year, respectively.