Did your football team lose yesterday? A poll found it takes three days to get over it. So you won’t be fully recovered until Wednesday. Even if you didn’t get a win this week, you hopefully enjoyed some greasy food.

Here are the ten BEST foods to eat while watching football, according to the poll.

1. Pizza. 27% said it’s one of their favourite football foods.

2. Burgers. A close second at 26%.

3. Chips and dip.

4. Hot dogs.

5. Fries.

6. Meats and cheeses.

7. Wings.

8. Ribs.

9. Sandwiches.

10. Tacos.