The Ten Best Foods To Eat While Watching Football
Football season is here! Let's eat!
Did your football team lose yesterday? A poll found it takes three days to get over it. So you won’t be fully recovered until Wednesday. Even if you didn’t get a win this week, you hopefully enjoyed some greasy food.
Here are the ten BEST foods to eat while watching football, according to the poll.
1. Pizza. 27% said it’s one of their favourite football foods.
2. Burgers. A close second at 26%.
3. Chips and dip.
4. Hot dogs.
5. Fries.
6. Meats and cheeses.
7. Wings.
8. Ribs.
9. Sandwiches.
10. Tacos.