The Ten Best Foods To Eat While Watching Football

Football season is here! Let's eat!

By Kool Mornings

Did your football team lose yesterday?  A poll found it takes three days to get over it.  So you won’t be fully recovered until Wednesday.  Even if you didn’t get a win this week, you hopefully enjoyed some greasy food.

Here are the ten BEST foods to eat while watching football, according to the poll.

1.  Pizza.  27% said it’s one of their favourite football foods.

2.  Burgers.  A close second at 26%.

3.  Chips and dip.

4.  Hot dogs.

5.  Fries.

6.  Meats and cheeses.

7.  Wings.

8.  Ribs.

9.  Sandwiches.

10.  Tacos.

