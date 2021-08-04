The Most Attractive Jobs For Men And Women

A new survey of 1,000 workers finds that the hottest jobs also come with pretty big pay stubs!

Women find the most attractive jobs to have a $74,000 plus salary. Men, on the other hand, are more attracted to partners’ jobs based on appearance.

When choosing a job, it usually comes down to salary. But whether you realize it or not, the job you choose will impact every aspect of your life, including your love life!

Your career correlates with marriage and divorce rates, plus they also can change how the world (AKA romantic prospects) views you.

The most attractive jobs a man can have according to women are

Doctor

Lawyer

Carpenter

Engineers

Project Manager

The most attractive job a woman can have according to men are

Nurse

Elementary School Teacher

Doctor

Secretary

Lawyer

Men said the least attractive job for a partner was “janitor,” while women don’t like someone in a fast-food uniform.