A professor of Cognitive Linguistics at the University of Birmingham analyzed hundreds of popular baby names to reveal the most beautiful sounding names from the UK and US.

The Top 5 Names in the UK

Boys:

Zayn

Jesse

Charlie

Louis

William

Girls:



Sophia

Zoe

Rosie

Sophie

Ivy

In The United States:

Boys:

Matthew

Julian

William

Isaiah

Leo

Girls:

Sophia

Zoe

Everly

Sophie

Riley

