The Most Common Dreams For Women Includes ‘Being Pregnant’ And Being Cheated On

Be it dreams about falling, bumping into a dreaded ex, or losing your teeth, dreaming is something the whole world has in common – and many of us turn to Google for answers on the meanings behind our dreams.

So which dreams are being searched the most around the world? A research team found out for us!

Our pets topped the list! More nightmarish visions of snakes, teeth falling out, and running into an ex-partner also made up the top ten. It also seems to vary depending on location, with Americans regularly dreaming about being cheating, or being cheated on, during their dreams

In the UK, the most common dream according to the search data is being pregnant. So, if you’ve woken up in a cold sweat wondering if you need to take a pregnancy test – you’re not alone.

What do the most common dreams mean?

According to sleep experts at Secret Linen Store, dreams about dogs are often related to themes of loyalty and protection regarding our relationships.

Dreams about being pregnant are often linked with experiencing something new in your life, and hint that you are growing as a person.

Most common in African countries like South Africa and Rwanda, snakes take third place.

Rounding off the top five were dreams involving cheating, which was on the mind of North and Central American dreamers, including those in the USA.

Relationship-related dreams are also quite common, with dreams about exes common in Mexico and Japan.

The Most common dream among Canadians- Weather, LOL!

THE MOST COMMON DREAMS