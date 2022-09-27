Listen Live

The Most Common Foods Wasted

What do you throw away the most?

By Kool Eats

A poll of 2,000 adults found that 81 percent throw away uneaten items at least once a week – with milk, cucumber and potatoes among the most common weekly leftovers.

Despite this, 98 percent care about food waste and 27 percent would love to be a zero-food waste household but don’t know how.

The study also found a quarter of those who waste food will throw things away twice a week.

TOP 10 FOODS WE WASTE

  1. Bread
  2. Bag of salad leaves – rocket, watercress etc.
  3. Bananas
  4. Milk
  5. Lettuce
  6. Strawberries
  7. Cucumber
  8. Potatoes
  9. Tomatoes
  10. Eggs

