The Most Common Foods Wasted
What do you throw away the most?
A poll of 2,000 adults found that 81 percent throw away uneaten items at least once a week – with milk, cucumber and potatoes among the most common weekly leftovers.
Despite this, 98 percent care about food waste and 27 percent would love to be a zero-food waste household but don’t know how.
The study also found a quarter of those who waste food will throw things away twice a week.
TOP 10 FOODS WE WASTE
- Bread
- Bag of salad leaves – rocket, watercress etc.
- Bananas
- Milk
- Lettuce
- Strawberries
- Cucumber
- Potatoes
- Tomatoes
- Eggs