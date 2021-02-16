The Most Disliked Toppings On Pizza Revealed!

There is nothing more important than your pizza toppings, in fact, we take them very seriously!

A new survey has revealed people’s least favourite pizza topping!

According to the results, people’s most disliked topping is anchovies. There are also several other toppings that we don’t really want on our pie!

Here are the least favourite toppings!

Anchovies 61%

Eggplant 52%

Artichokes 44%

Broccoli 35%

Pineapple 35%

Pepperoni is still the most popular topping with a 64% approval rating, followed by sausage, mushrooms, extra cheese, and onions.