The Most Disrespected Careers!
Radio did not make the list!
Here are careers that have gone from highly respected to somewhat disrespected.
A Reddit user posted a question, “What profession was once highly respected, but is now a complete Joke?”
People gave examples of jobs that used to be highly regarded in society but are now not so desirable. These jobs have become obsolete, distorted, or disrespected.
Related: Dream Job! Involves Beaches, Patios and S’mores…
Most disrespected Gigs!
Salesman for Yellow Pages
Milkman
A Film Critic
Travel agent
Chef
Flight attendant
Elevator attendant
Lawyer
Clown
Singer
Models
Door to door salesman