The Most Disrespected Careers!

Here are careers that have gone from highly respected to somewhat disrespected.

A Reddit user posted a question, “What profession was once highly respected, but is now a complete Joke?”

People gave examples of jobs that used to be highly regarded in society but are now not so desirable. These jobs have become obsolete, distorted, or disrespected.

Related: Dream Job! Involves Beaches, Patios and S’mores…

Most disrespected Gigs!

Salesman for Yellow Pages

Milkman

A Film Critic

Travel agent

Chef

Flight attendant

Elevator attendant

Lawyer

Clown

Singer

Models

Door to door salesman

More