The Most Disrespected Careers!

Radio did not make the list!

By Kool Mornings

Here are careers that have gone from highly respected to somewhat disrespected.

 

 

A Reddit user posted a question, “What profession was once highly respected, but is now a complete Joke?”

 

 

People gave examples of jobs that used to be highly regarded in society but are now not so desirable. These jobs have become obsolete, distorted, or disrespected.

 

 

Most disrespected Gigs!

Salesman for Yellow Pages
Milkman
A Film Critic
Travel agent
Chef
Flight attendant
Elevator attendant
Lawyer
Clown
Singer
Models
Door to door salesman

More

