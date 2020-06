A new survey asked people to name the most “iconic” fashion item of all time, and the miniskirt came in first.

Here’s the full top 10 . . .

1. Miniskirt.



2. “Little black dress.”



3. Short shorts.



4. Denim jackets.



5. Platform shoes.

6. Bell bottoms.

7. Leather jackets.

8. Shoulder pads.

9. Knee-high boots.

10. Skinny jeans.

Many of these items are still very relevant in our closets today include the skinny jeans, with one in four saying they have a pair.

