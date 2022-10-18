The Most Important Traits People Look For In Others!

A study of 2,000 adults revealed the personality attributes they want to see in friends, partners and colleagues.

Kindness came in fourth place, followed by being friendly and caring.

Similarly, those polled hope others see them as trustworthy, reliable and kind.

The study also revealed that people are less worried about being perceived as ambitious, creative and confident.

A third would also like to be remembered as loyal and 88 percent believe the trait is important in relationships, whether with partners, friends or relatives.

When it comes to colleagues and partners, loyalty is the top trait people want to see in them and 50 percent also want their friends.

Top personality traits people look for in others

Trustworthy Loyalty Reliable Kindness Friendly Caring Funny Helpful Good listener Approachable

Top traits people hope others see in them