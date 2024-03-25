The Most Intimidating Room To Reno In Your Home!

More than one-third of people believe they have the skills and know-how to host their own home re-modelling show.

That’s according to a recent poll of 2,000 homeowners, which also found that despite their apparent confidence, 48% admit they wouldn’t want to tackle any plumbing or electrical work their home needs on their own.

But almost two-thirds of homeowners surveyed would be willing to attempt home renovations on their own today.

The survey found that the average homeowner watches seven hours of home improvement/reno shows each week.

And that seems to be creating some armchair experts: 86% of homeowners agree that watching home renovation and redecorating content inspires them to make changes to their own space.

Overall, almost seven in 10 respondents have already attempted to remodel aspects of their homes themselves.

Of those respondents, the top three rooms they tackled were their bathroom (61%), kitchen (42%) and living room (35%).

Interestingly, an astounding 94% of respondents who renovated part of their own home consider their renovations to be successful and the main thing they’d change would be to start sooner (31%).

But even so, 14% of those respondents wish they’d enlisted help from a professional.

Of the 31% who haven’t attempted to remodel aspects of their home on their own, nearly half admit their fear got the best of them, leading them to avoid renovations so as not to mess them up. Similarly, others believe that they require more skill than they have (43%), and they don’t know where to start (31%).