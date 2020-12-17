The Most Popular Bad Habits People Picked Up During Stressful 2020

Forty-six percent of those working from home have clocked out early to crack open a cold one or pour themselves a drink at least once during their time in quarantine.

45% of those in the survey have had a drink while working from home. It’s no secret that over half of us have been drinking a lot more since this pandemic started.

Two in five of all 2,000 respondents shared they’ve been snacking more and eating more comfort foods as quarantine continues – and they’ve been stress eating an average of three times a week.

Other bad habits picked up during this time included, drinking too much caffeine (32%) and staying in their pajamas all day (23%).

As each day drags into the next, it’s no surprise that one in 10 people working from home also found it harder and harder to get out of bed during the workweek and often oversleep.

While people look to the new year, seven in 10 respondents said they plan on starting 2021 with a clean slate to improve their health.

Some of the top goals for the new year included the go-to resolutions of exercising (53%), eating more fruits and veggies (51%), and meal planning (36%).

One in five people over 21+ said their top goal for 2021 is to drink less alcohol.

TOP BAD HABITS PICKED UP DURING QUARANTINE

Snacking more throughout the day – 40% Eating more comfort foods – 39% Not eating as many fruits and vegetables as they should – 33% Drinking too much caffeine – 32% Eating more junk food – 32% Not eating three meals a day – 31% Drinking too much alcohol – 26% (only shown to those 21+) Not exercising – 25% Staying in pajamas all day – 23% Oversleeping during a workday while working from home (only shown to those WFH) – 11%

