The Most Popular Christmas-Themed Baby Names

New research from family history brand Findmypast has unveiled the most festive-themed baby names throughout history, with surprises such as Sprout and Tinsel making the cut.

The team scoured through more than 14 billion digitized historical documents when compiling their list, with records stretching right back to the 1500s. Ivy was found to be the most popular festive-themed name, with almost 2.5 million (2,333,758) occurrences noted in the records.

THE TOP 22 FESTIVE NAMES RANKED

1. Ivy (2,332,758)

2. Angel (652,337)

3. Present (459,150)

4. Holly (452,011)

5. Star (327,747)

6. Wine (311,116)

7. Santa (157,840)

8. Chestnut (141,666)

9. Christmas (131,926)

10. Turkey (27,550)

11. Sleigh (17,843)

12. Pudding (12,022)

13. Crackers (3,711)

14. Reindeer (3,190)

15. Sprout (2,827)

16. Tinsel (2,634)

17. Mistletoe (2,015)

18. Snowman (579)

19. Bauble (293)

20. Nutcracker (284)