Listen Live

107.5 Kool FM

The Most Popular Christmas-Themed Baby Names

Holly is such a pretty name!

By Kool Parents

New research from family history brand Findmypast has unveiled the most festive-themed baby names throughout history, with surprises such as Sprout and Tinsel making the cut.

The Top Baby Names That New Parents Have Searched Up!

The team scoured through more than 14 billion digitized historical documents when compiling their list, with records stretching right back to the 1500s. Ivy was found to be the most popular festive-themed name, with almost 2.5 million (2,333,758) occurrences noted in the records.

THE TOP 22 FESTIVE NAMES RANKED

1. Ivy (2,332,758)

2. Angel (652,337)

3. Present (459,150)

4. Holly (452,011)

5. Star (327,747)

6. Wine (311,116)

7. Santa (157,840)

8. Chestnut (141,666)

9. Christmas (131,926)

10. Turkey (27,550)

11. Sleigh (17,843)

12. Pudding (12,022)

13. Crackers (3,711)

14. Reindeer (3,190)

15. Sprout (2,827)

16. Tinsel (2,634)

17. Mistletoe (2,015)

18. Snowman (579)

19. Bauble (293)

20. Nutcracker (284)

Related posts

Gen Zers Are Moving Back To The Nest And Aren’t Leaving

DOES YOUR FAMILY HAVE ITS OWN DIALECT? IT’S CALLED A “FAMILECT”

Parents Check the Prices of Hot-Ticket Holiday Items Four Times A Week!