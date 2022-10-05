The Most Popular Halloween Costumes For Kids, Adults and Pets!

Halloween sales are expected to return to pre-pandemic levels this year, according to the National Retail Federation.

According to costumes.com “Paw Patrol” is leading the online retailer’s sales for Halloween 2022 for kids!

Here is the list of costumes expected to be in high demand this year!

For Kids!





For Adults

For adults, the biggest seller looks to be an inflatable T-Rex costume, which has become increasingly beloved because of its appearance in TikTok videos, according to costumes.com. Also popular in the adult category this year: Wonder Woman, Buddy the Elf from the “Elf” movie and Dorothy from “The Wizard of Oz.”

For Pets!

This year’s top seller for pets is the Bob character from the “Minions” franchise. Also trending in the pet category: Winifred from the “Hocus Pocus” movies and the Beetlejuice character of cinematic fame.

The National Retail Federation says that Halloween spending is expected to reach a record $10.6 billion this year. Also of note: 47% of consumers plan to dress up in a costume, according to the federation.