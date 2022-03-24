THE MOST POPULAR VEGGIES
What's your go-to veggie?
Four in 10 people are picky when it comes to vegetables, according to new research.
A survey of over 2,000 people revealed that almost 40% won’t try a new veggie just because they’re too picky and because they don’t know how to cook other veggies.
And only 30% feel confident that they eat a balanced diet most of the time, with one in four admitting that they only eat healthy once in a while.
When it comes to vegetables, people are creatures of habit — 62% said they always buy the same veggies when shopping for produce.
The most popular veggies bought each week include potatoes (61%), lettuce (61%), onions (55%) and carrots (53%).
While homestyle and hearty dishes are often regarded as comfort food, data suggests vegetables provide some level of comfort, as well.
Two in three respondents who like veggies said they feel relaxed or peaceful after eating them, and three in 10 (31%) said incorporating them into a balanced diet makes them feel empowered.
Carrots (34%) also join celery (33%) as the most dippable vegetables. More millennials said they’d pick up a carrot for dipping (38%), compared to those aged 57 and older (27%).
Most said they would give select vegetables a second chance if they learned how to cook it properly (52%) or if they learned more about its health benefits (42%).
MOST POPULARLY BOUGHT VEGETABLES
- Potatoes (61%) (tie)
- Lettuce (61%) (tie)
- Onion (55%)
- Carrots (53%)
- Peppers (45%)
- Corn (45%)
- Beans (36%)
- Garlic (34%)
- Mushrooms (34%)
- Celery (29%)
VEGETABLES AMERICANS ARE MOST LIKELY TO EAT
- Broccoli (70%)
- Carrots (69%)
- Spinach (55%)
- Sweet potatoes (53%)
- Asparagus (50%)
- Cabbage (47%)
- Cauliflower (49%)
- Zucchini (45%)
- Squash (39%)
- Brussels sprouts (36%)