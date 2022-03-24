Listen Live

THE MOST POPULAR VEGGIES

What's your go-to veggie?

Four in 10 people are picky when it comes to vegetables, according to new research.

 

 

A survey of over 2,000 people revealed that almost 40% won’t try a new veggie just because they’re too picky and because they don’t know how to cook other veggies.

 

 

And only 30% feel confident that they eat a balanced diet most of the time, with one in four admitting that they only eat healthy once in a while.

 

 

When it comes to vegetables, people are creatures of habit — 62% said they always buy the same veggies when shopping for produce.

 

 

The most popular veggies bought each week include potatoes (61%), lettuce (61%), onions (55%) and carrots (53%).

 

 

While homestyle and hearty dishes are often regarded as comfort food, data suggests vegetables provide some level of comfort, as well.

 

Related: Fruits and Veggies With The Most Pesticides…

 

Two in three respondents who like veggies said they feel relaxed or peaceful after eating them, and three in 10 (31%) said incorporating them into a balanced diet makes them feel empowered.

 

 

Carrots (34%) also join celery (33%) as the most dippable vegetables. More millennials said they’d pick up a carrot for dipping (38%), compared to those aged 57 and older (27%).

 

 

Most said they would give select vegetables a second chance if they learned how to cook it properly (52%) or if they learned more about its health benefits (42%).

MOST POPULARLY BOUGHT VEGETABLES

  1. Potatoes (61%) (tie)
  2. Lettuce (61%) (tie)
  3. Onion (55%)
  4. Carrots (53%)
  5. Peppers (45%)
  6. Corn (45%)
  7. Beans (36%)
  8. Garlic (34%)
  9. Mushrooms (34%)
  10. Celery (29%)

VEGETABLES AMERICANS ARE MOST LIKELY TO EAT

  1. Broccoli (70%)
  2. Carrots (69%)
  3. Spinach (55%)
  4. Sweet potatoes (53%)
  5. Asparagus (50%)
  6. Cabbage (47%)
  7. Cauliflower (49%)
  8. Zucchini (45%)
  9. Squash (39%)
  10. Brussels sprouts (36%)

