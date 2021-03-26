The Most Re-Watched Box Sets Since Lockdown Began!

The research was just released which show a huge increase in the amount of streaming and downloading during the pandemic, with re-bingeing box sets being one of the main drivers.

During the lockdown, which started on 23 March 2020, there was a 40 per cent increase in internet data usage, driven by schools shutting and adults moving to home-working.

According to a survey of 2000 adults, the top TV series that were binge-watched included Peaky Blinders, Game of Thrones, Friends and Downton Abbey.

The research found that 6:30 pm was the peak time to binge-watch TV, but one-quarter of adults admitted they had tuned in to their favourite show before 11 am.

And six in 10 even said that that spending hours in front of their favourites has helped them get through the various restrictions of the pandemic – with four episodes in a row being the most they are likely to watch.

Three in 10 of those polled via OnePoll even admitted to guiltily watching their favourite shows during the daytime – when they should have been working.

TOP 20 RE-WATCHED BOX SETS

1. Line of Duty

2. Game of Thrones

3. Friends

4. Breaking Bad

5. The Crown

6. Peaky Blinders

7. Killing Eve

8. Only Fools and Horses

9. Luther

10. The Walking Dead

11. Schitt’s Creek

12. Downton Abbey

13. Sherlock

14. The Office (UK)

15. Dexter

16. Prison Break

17. The Office (US)

18. Star Trek

19. 24

20. The Mandalorian