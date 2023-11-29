The Most Rewatched Holiday Films!

A new poll found that our favourite holiday classic to rewatch every year is “Home Alone”. It’s closely followed by “A Christmas Story” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas”.

According to a new Yahoo/YouGov poll, when presented with a list of 10 favourites for the yuletide season and asked to select which ones they regularly watched, respondents named Home Alone, A Christmas Story and A Charlie Brown Christmas more frequently than others.

The other titles included Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Elf, Christmas Vacation, It’s a Wonderful Life, The Santa Clause, Miracle on 34th Street, and Die Hard.

They could also answer, “none of these,” which 26% of people did.

WHY DO HOLIDAY CLASSICS MAKE US FEEL SO GOOD?

These movies grant us, for however long they run, a visit back to the past, an escape, one that is predictable and happy. We know the characters are going to discover the true meaning of Christmas and end up bursting with love.

These feel-good movies also help our hearts, because they lower stress, and up our resilience with an empathy boost and increased hope.

Thanks to Blockbuster and the streaming services that followed, we can play Christmas movies — and the positive feelings they create — over and over. And over again the next year.