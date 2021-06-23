The Most Swears By Celebrities On Twitter!

Celebrities are fun to follow on social media! Some of them are political, some just funny and there are others that swear a lot!

The website MrQ.com looked at the 3,000 most recent Tweets of some of the most famous names and counted up the bad words.

They found that the celebrity with the filthiest vocabulary is . . . KEVIN HART. He swore 954 times in his last 3,000 Tweets.

“Real Housewife” BRANDI GLANVILLE was a close second with 946 . . . and 50 CENT was a semi-distant third with 742.

Here’s the top 10:

1. Kevin Hart, 954

2. Brandi Glanville, 946

3. 50 Cent, 742

4. Cardi B, 480

5. Charli XCX, 446

6. Seth Rogen, 385

7. Lewis Capaldi, 384

8. Bill Maher, 358

9. Louis Tomlinson, 312

10. J. Cole, 311