The Most Unwanted Gifts That People Receive

Please don't buy me candles...

By Kool Mornings

The most unwanted gifts people receive are diet plans, cufflinks and soap on a string.

A poll of 2,000 adults found 75% receive up to seven presents each year which they’ll never use – with friends, children and colleagues labelled as the worst present givers. 

Bad romance novels, scarves and aftershave were seen as other dull items to be gifted on birthdays, Christmas and beyond. 

While 57% don’t welcome clothing of any kind being selected by someone else. 

ARE THESE THE WORST GIFTS YOU CAN GIVE SOMEONE OR GET FROM SOMEONE?

WHAT PEOPLE DO WITH THESE UNWANTED GIFTS

Not wanting them to go to waste, 26% donate their disappointing gifts to charity while 14% adopt an ‘out of sight, out of mind’ mantra by hiding them in the house.

And while a shameful 18% rewrap and regift to someone else, 22% said they have previously experienced this themselves.

TOP 20 WORST GIFTS TO RECEIVE

  1. Bad romance novels
  2. Diet plan
  3. Car manual
  4. Soap on a string
  5. Children’s toys
  6. Cufflinks
  7. A tie
  8. Hankies
  9. Aftershave
  10. Movies you’ve already seen
  11. New map of the United States
  12. Cleaning products
  13. Joke books
  14. Address books
  15. New windscreen wipers
  16. Sports memorabilia
  17. De-icer
  18. Boxers or pants
  19. Mousepad
  20. Dressing gown

Honourable mention also the apron, party games bath salts and that chocolate fondue set!

