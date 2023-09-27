The Most Unwanted Gifts That People Receive

The most unwanted gifts people receive are diet plans, cufflinks and soap on a string.

A poll of 2,000 adults found 75% receive up to seven presents each year which they’ll never use – with friends, children and colleagues labelled as the worst present givers.

Bad romance novels, scarves and aftershave were seen as other dull items to be gifted on birthdays, Christmas and beyond.

While 57% don’t welcome clothing of any kind being selected by someone else.

WHAT PEOPLE DO WITH THESE UNWANTED GIFTS

Not wanting them to go to waste, 26% donate their disappointing gifts to charity while 14% adopt an ‘out of sight, out of mind’ mantra by hiding them in the house.

And while a shameful 18% rewrap and regift to someone else, 22% said they have previously experienced this themselves.

TOP 20 WORST GIFTS TO RECEIVE

Bad romance novels Diet plan Car manual Soap on a string Children’s toys Cufflinks A tie Hankies Aftershave Movies you’ve already seen New map of the United States Cleaning products Joke books Address books New windscreen wipers Sports memorabilia De-icer Boxers or pants Mousepad Dressing gown

Honourable mention also the apron, party games bath salts and that chocolate fondue set!