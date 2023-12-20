Listen Live

The Mug You Give Your Guests Says A Lot About How You Feel Rewards Them…

Think about the mug you serve that hot chocolate in!

By Kool Mornings

TikTok’s ‘mug theory’ reveals how you really feel about guests — based on which cup you give them

A ‘mug theory’ is currently doing the rounds on TikTok and it’s proving incredibly relatable. 

Shared by a woman named Isabelle Merritt (@ithabelle) the video has been viewed over 2.7 million times and thousands have commented to say they have a similar system at home.  

@ithabelle

first mug is gonna be decaf too

♬ Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! – Dean Martin

Essentially, the theory states that the shape and style of the mug you give a guest a drink in will depend on how much you like it. The nicer the mug, the more you like them, and so on.

