The Muppets Might Be Making a Comeback

Lifestyle | What's Trending
Published January 23, 2026
By Anthony Giordano

The Muppets could be inching their way back into the spotlight. The first poster just dropped for a revival of The Muppet Show.

This isn’t a full season yet. Think of it as a test run to see if fans are ready for more Muppet mayhem.

A Test Run With Familiar Energy

The upcoming special leans into the classic variety-show style people remember. Expect music, comedy, and that old-school Muppet chaos.

Disney will use this special to decide if the show gets a full revival. Fan reaction will matter a lot here.

When and Where to Watch

Pop star Sabrina Carpenter is set to guest star, adding some modern star power to the mix.

The special premieres February 4 and will air on both Disney+ and ABC.

