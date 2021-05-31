The New Alcohol Trend

A recent study reported that nearly a quarter of adults were drinking more in an effort to manage stress during the pandemic.

The problem will this habit is that in some cases, drinking only exacerbated people’s physical and mental health problems.

As a result, many have been ditching the booze and opting for an alcohol-free lifestyle. Booze-free pubs have been popping up across the US and have become very popular.

Another revelation from the pandemic is that some people drank less because they couldn’t go out and found that they didn’t even miss it.

