The New Reality Show ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ Starts March 8th!

The reality show originally started up in the UK back in 2001.

The original ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ has aired in 35 countries and resulted in 180 marriages and over 400 children.

Farmer Wants a Wife follows four farmers who’ve finished sowing their wild oats and are ready to settle down with a wife. A group of women ready to leave behind city life head out to the country to meet the men, learn about farm life — and potentially find love, according to the description on the official website!

Given the popularity of Yellowstone and Rip, no doubt this new take on an older series will do quite well!

The show premiers on March 8th at 9 pm on Fox and the following day on Hulu!

Save a horse Marry a Farmer!