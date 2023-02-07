A Matthew McConaughey ‘Yellowstone” Spin-Off Could Happen

The original “Yellowstone” might be coming to an end, due to Kevin Costner’s scheduling conflicts. If it happens, there could be a spin-off with Matthew McConaughey.

Matthew McConaughey is apparently in the midst of negotiations to lead a Yellowstone spin-off series.

The main series may be ending sooner than originally anticipated as a result of disagreements involving series star Kevin Costner’s shooting schedule according to reports.

Reportedly, Costner wanted to spend only a week shooting the second half of Yellowstone Season 5 after wanting to shoot the first half of the season for 50 days — itself a reduction from his previous limit of 65 days of shooting.