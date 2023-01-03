It’s Going To Be A While Before We See The Rest of ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5

Did you watch the first half of season 5 of ‘Yellowstone’ over the holidays? Is your mind completely consumed with Beth and rip? You’re not alone! Are you currently searching up trips to Montana?

Fans will have to wait until summer to see the conclusion of season 5.

The premiere for the first half of Season 5 drew more than 12 million viewers, according to Paramount.

The series follows the Dutton family with Costner playing the John Dutton, the patriarch of a complicated family of ranchers in conflict.

“Yellowstone” is currently streaming on Paramount+.